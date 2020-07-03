All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
4255 Woodland Park Ave North
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4255 Woodland Park Ave North

4255 Woodland Park Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4255 Woodland Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
4255 Woodland Park Ave North Available 05/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom House in Wallingford! - This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is now move in ready. All new paint and new carpet in bedrooms *pictures taken before carpet is installed*. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and separate eating space. Lots of light through big windows in bedrooms and living room. Large unfinished basement with tons of extra storage or project space! Washer /dryer in basement. Off-Street parking space. Fully fenced back yard! Close to shops and bus lines. Tenants pay all utilities. No dogs, cats ok with additional deposit.
Ready for showings on May 1st.

Contact Quorum Real Estate for more information!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5732836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have any available units?
4255 Woodland Park Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have?
Some of 4255 Woodland Park Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 Woodland Park Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Woodland Park Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Woodland Park Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North offers parking.
Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have a pool?
No, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have accessible units?
No, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Woodland Park Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 Woodland Park Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

