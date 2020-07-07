All apartments in Seattle
4252 8th Ave Ne

4252 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4252 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e063b000e ----
Beautiful Studio Newly built. Spacious Studio With a ton of Storage with all amenities possible. Wifi available! AC Exhaust! centrally located in the U- District! Come Tour ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have any available units?
4252 8th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4252 8th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4252 8th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 8th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 8th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 8th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4252 8th Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.

