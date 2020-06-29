All apartments in Seattle
424 N 85th St, #417
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:16 AM

424 N 85th St, #417

424 North 85th Street · No Longer Available
Location

424 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Top-floor, corner unit with amazing south-facing views of downtown, Mt. Rainier and the Olympic mountain range! Recently updated and ready for immediate move-in. The open-concept kitchen into living room has hardwoods throughout and tons of natural light. Living room has electric heating and fireplace with door to balcony. Modern kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and microwave, stovetop, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Master has en suite bathroom and plush carpet. Stacked w/d in-unit. Includes water, sewer, garbage and tenant to pay electricity. Optional two tandem parking spots in covered garage: $75 per month (for both spots). Optional extra storage space in garage: $50 per month. Building amenities includes pool table, fitness room, terrace with BBQ, and dog run!

Terms: 12-month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

