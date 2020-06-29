424 N 85th St, #417.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage

Top-floor, corner unit with amazing south-facing views of downtown, Mt. Rainier and the Olympic mountain range! Recently updated and ready for immediate move-in. The open-concept kitchen into living room has hardwoods throughout and tons of natural light. Living room has electric heating and fireplace with door to balcony. Modern kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and microwave, stovetop, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Master has en suite bathroom and plush carpet. Stacked w/d in-unit. Includes water, sewer, garbage and tenant to pay electricity. Optional two tandem parking spots in covered garage: $75 per month (for both spots). Optional extra storage space in garage: $50 per month. Building amenities includes pool table, fitness room, terrace with BBQ, and dog run!



Terms: 12-month lease preferred.