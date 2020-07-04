All apartments in Seattle
4201 SW Thistle Street

4201 Southwest Thistle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Southwest Thistle Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement in fantastic Gatewood location. Large living space with wood-burning fireplace, forced air heat, hardwood floors, lots of storage, garden space, and off-street parking. Entertainment-ready side and rear decks flank the private yard with mature landscaping. Quiet corner lot just blocks to Lincoln Park, restaurants, shopping, public transit, and more. Don't miss out on this home. No pets.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 SW Thistle Street have any available units?
4201 SW Thistle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 SW Thistle Street have?
Some of 4201 SW Thistle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 SW Thistle Street currently offering any rent specials?
4201 SW Thistle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 SW Thistle Street pet-friendly?
No, 4201 SW Thistle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4201 SW Thistle Street offer parking?
Yes, 4201 SW Thistle Street offers parking.
Does 4201 SW Thistle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 SW Thistle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 SW Thistle Street have a pool?
No, 4201 SW Thistle Street does not have a pool.
Does 4201 SW Thistle Street have accessible units?
No, 4201 SW Thistle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 SW Thistle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 SW Thistle Street does not have units with dishwashers.

