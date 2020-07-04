4201 SW Thistle Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with basement in fantastic Gatewood location. Large living space with wood-burning fireplace, forced air heat, hardwood floors, lots of storage, garden space, and off-street parking. Entertainment-ready side and rear decks flank the private yard with mature landscaping. Quiet corner lot just blocks to Lincoln Park, restaurants, shopping, public transit, and more. Don't miss out on this home. No pets.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.