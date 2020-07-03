418 N 61st Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY 11TH!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Classic Craftsman w/ sun porch, soaring ceilings, period detail—molding, original tiling, hardwoods & more. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen w/ dbl oven, butler’s pantry & eat-in kitchen. Large open dining/living area w/ original fireplace & pocket door. Enjoy en suite master on main & spacious basement w/ wet bar. Park in the one car garage (or easy street parking) and walk to everything! Bakeries, pizza, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and the Phinney Farmers Market all within 4 blocks!



Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 15 month lease. 2 dogs only allowed. No smoking.



Minimum credit score - 680

Income ratio - 3x Monthly Rent

Co-signers - NO

Renters insurance - YES



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.