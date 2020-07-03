All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:57 PM

418 N 61st Street

418 North 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 North 61st Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY 11TH!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Classic Craftsman w/ sun porch, soaring ceilings, period detail—molding, original tiling, hardwoods & more. Gorgeous chef’s kitchen w/ dbl oven, butler’s pantry & eat-in kitchen. Large open dining/living area w/ original fireplace & pocket door. Enjoy en suite master on main & spacious basement w/ wet bar. Park in the one car garage (or easy street parking) and walk to everything! Bakeries, pizza, coffee shops, restaurants, pubs and the Phinney Farmers Market all within 4 blocks!

Terms: 1st and 1 months rent deposit. 15 month lease. 2 dogs only allowed. No smoking.

Minimum credit score - 680
Income ratio - 3x Monthly Rent
Co-signers - NO
Renters insurance - YES

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 N 61st Street have any available units?
418 N 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 N 61st Street have?
Some of 418 N 61st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 N 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 N 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 N 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 418 N 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 418 N 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 N 61st Street offers parking.
Does 418 N 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 N 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 N 61st Street have a pool?
No, 418 N 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 N 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 418 N 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 N 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 N 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

