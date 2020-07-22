4150 Beach Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

. This is a large, 3rd floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath unit. It has new windows, new cabinets, carpet, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, a walk-in storage closet and parking! We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check! Sorry, no pets. This unit is shown by appointment only. For fastest consideration, call Alki Property Management directly at (206) 932-3000. This building does not have an elevator.



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.