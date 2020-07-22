All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 29 2020 at 2:12 PM

4150 Beach Dr SW

4150 Beach Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4150 Beach Drive Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
. This is a large, 3rd floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath unit. It has new windows, new cabinets, carpet, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, a walk-in storage closet and parking! We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check! Sorry, no pets. This unit is shown by appointment only. For fastest consideration, call Alki Property Management directly at (206) 932-3000. This building does not have an elevator.

Terms: Six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Beach Dr SW have any available units?
4150 Beach Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Beach Dr SW have?
Some of 4150 Beach Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Beach Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Beach Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Beach Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Beach Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4150 Beach Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Beach Dr SW offers parking.
Does 4150 Beach Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Beach Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Beach Dr SW have a pool?
No, 4150 Beach Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Beach Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 4150 Beach Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Beach Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Beach Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
