All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4137 SW Elmgrove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4137 SW Elmgrove St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

4137 SW Elmgrove St

4137 Southwest Elmgrove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4137 Southwest Elmgrove Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly Updated 4 Bedroom With Spectacular Views - Welcome home to this wonderful 4 bedroom house with a view of the water! This spacious home features 4 large bedrooms. One is located on the main level and the other 3 are upstairs. It features a nice kitchen for cooking, a separate dining room, laundry on the main level, two bathrooms and a lower level rec-room with a fireplace, and plenty of extra storage. There is an oversized one car garage and a cute gazebo in the backyard for relaxing. A recently added deck from the top floor has amazing views of the water and another great space to have your morning coffee or evening beverages. There is plenty of parking both on and off street.

*We do no accept portable screening reports
*All tenants over 18 years old must apply
*Applications are $50
*All tenants over 18 must view property in person with Niche Associate
*Tenants are responsible for yard care
*All utilities paid by tenant

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4933204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have any available units?
4137 SW Elmgrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have?
Some of 4137 SW Elmgrove St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 SW Elmgrove St currently offering any rent specials?
4137 SW Elmgrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 SW Elmgrove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 SW Elmgrove St is pet friendly.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St offer parking?
Yes, 4137 SW Elmgrove St offers parking.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have a pool?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have a pool.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have accessible units?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 SW Elmgrove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 SW Elmgrove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Magnolia Apartments
3520 28th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98199

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University