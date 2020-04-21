4113 Woodland Park Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Beautiful, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home in Fremont Seattle.



The charming unfurnished interior features living room and dining are hardwood floors, bedrooms are carpeted, linoleum floors in the front hallway, kitchen, bathroom, and laundry room. It has two bedrooms on the first floor and a large open room with skylights upstairs. One bedroom can be used as a study. The stunning kitchen is fully equipped with countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. The elegant bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with a curtain, and the vanity cabinet sink topped by a mirror. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer, and a gas furnace is installed for climate control.



The exterior features a small elevated lawn, porch, and a large barbecue with picnic tables to enjoy dining outdoors. Parking consists of a driveway and 1 uncovered spot. Small dogs and cats are welcome and will require $20 per month (name, size, and breed should be provided). Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, internet, and recycling. Yard maintenance is also under the tenants care but they can opt to pay $180 per month for the owners gardener.



The propertys Walkscore is 88/100 and Bikescore is 76/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips. Parks, a zoo, and schools are nearby.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Woodland Park (with a rose garden and a Zoo), Greenlake, Gasworks Park, and Burke Gilman Trail.



Bus lines:

62 - 0.2 mile

82 - 0.2 mile

26 - 0.2 mile

5 - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5505789)