4109 3rd Ave NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction parking

Live close to all that Fremont has to offer! This expertly built new construction townhome features spacious 3 BR, 2.25 BA. Top of the line finishes throughout including hardwood floors, energy-efficient mini-split heating & cooling, s/s/ appliances, and quartz counters. Relax or entertain on the large covered deck year-round. Walking distance to Burke Gilman Trail, parks, breweries, restaurants, and much more! No HOA dues, designated parking space, and plenty of off-street parking. A must see!