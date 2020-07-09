All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 20 2019

4109 3rd Ave NW

4109 3rd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4109 3rd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Live close to all that Fremont has to offer! This expertly built new construction townhome features spacious 3 BR, 2.25 BA. Top of the line finishes throughout including hardwood floors, energy-efficient mini-split heating & cooling, s/s/ appliances, and quartz counters. Relax or entertain on the large covered deck year-round. Walking distance to Burke Gilman Trail, parks, breweries, restaurants, and much more! No HOA dues, designated parking space, and plenty of off-street parking. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 3rd Ave NW have any available units?
4109 3rd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 3rd Ave NW have?
Some of 4109 3rd Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 3rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4109 3rd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 3rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 4109 3rd Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4109 3rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4109 3rd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4109 3rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 3rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 3rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4109 3rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4109 3rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4109 3rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 3rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 3rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

