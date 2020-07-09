Rent Calculator
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5
Last updated April 20 2019 at 4:56 AM
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5
4105 Brooklyn Ave NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
4105 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have any available units?
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 offer parking?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have a pool?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have accessible units?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
