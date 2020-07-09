All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5
Last updated April 20 2019 at 4:56 AM

4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5

4105 Brooklyn Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4105 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have any available units?
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 offer parking?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have a pool?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have accessible units?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Union Bay
526 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University