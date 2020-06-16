All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
410 NE 70th ST #510
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

410 NE 70th ST #510

410 Northeast 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Condo Apartment - . Beautiful condo with class located in the Green Lake Area. This is a must see one Bedroom one Bath. It has carpeting and hardwood flooring. Modern Kitchen with an Island. All up-to-date modern appliances. Refrigerator w/Ice and Water dispenser, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, and Microwave oven. Beautiful views from full length balcony that runs the full length of the condo, great for entertaining guess. Also has another balcony located just off the living area. (2 separate balconies) comes equipped with plant arrangements and patio furniture. Built in 2014 this unit has a lot of charm and comfort all 710 square feet. It has a washer and drier.

The area is awesome, half a block to Starbucks, 2 blocks to Green lake park, Easy access to I-5 and HWY 99. few block to grocery store. The condo comes with a parking space located in the secured garage, and a storage locker.

(RLNE2281463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have any available units?
410 NE 70th ST #510 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have?
Some of 410 NE 70th ST #510's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 NE 70th ST #510 currently offering any rent specials?
410 NE 70th ST #510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 NE 70th ST #510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 NE 70th ST #510 is pet friendly.
Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 offer parking?
Yes, 410 NE 70th ST #510 offers parking.
Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 NE 70th ST #510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have a pool?
No, 410 NE 70th ST #510 does not have a pool.
Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have accessible units?
No, 410 NE 70th ST #510 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 NE 70th ST #510 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 NE 70th ST #510 has units with dishwashers.
