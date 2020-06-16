410 NE 70th ST #510

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Condo Apartment - . Beautiful condo with class located in the Green Lake Area. This is a must see one Bedroom one Bath. It has carpeting and hardwood flooring. Modern Kitchen with an Island. All up-to-date modern appliances. Refrigerator w/Ice and Water dispenser, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, and Microwave oven. Beautiful views from full length balcony that runs the full length of the condo, great for entertaining guess. Also has another balcony located just off the living area. (2 separate balconies) comes equipped with plant arrangements and patio furniture. Built in 2014 this unit has a lot of charm and comfort all 710 square feet. It has a washer and drier.



The area is awesome, half a block to Starbucks, 2 blocks to Green lake park, Easy access to I-5 and HWY 99. few block to grocery store. The condo comes with a parking space located in the secured garage, and a storage locker.



(RLNE2281463)