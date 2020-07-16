409 W McGraw Pl

Amenities
Single Family Home in Queen Anne - Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KwrQH0cyxk
Old world charm! Great location on Queen Anne! Walking distance to entertainment and schools, on a beautiful tree lined street. This house features 3 levels, each with a large bedroom. Master bedroom takes up the whole upstairs, with large closets and a steam shower. The basement features a laundry room, garage, bonus room and the 3rd bedroom. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com or 206-577-0589 for more info
- To Schedule a Tour Link: //showmojo.com/l/8593660067
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
(RLNE4236417)