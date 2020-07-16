All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 409 W McGraw Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
409 W McGraw Pl
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

409 W McGraw Pl

409 West Mcgraw Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

409 West Mcgraw Place, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Queen Anne - Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KwrQH0cyxk

Old world charm! Great location on Queen Anne! Walking distance to entertainment and schools, on a beautiful tree lined street. This house features 3 levels, each with a large bedroom. Master bedroom takes up the whole upstairs, with large closets and a steam shower. The basement features a laundry room, garage, bonus room and the 3rd bedroom. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com or 206-577-0589 for more info

- To Schedule a Tour Link: //showmojo.com/l/8593660067
- $45 application fee per adult
- For questions please call or text:206-577-0589
- Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4236417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W McGraw Pl have any available units?
409 W McGraw Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W McGraw Pl have?
Some of 409 W McGraw Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W McGraw Pl currently offering any rent specials?
409 W McGraw Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W McGraw Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W McGraw Pl is pet friendly.
Does 409 W McGraw Pl offer parking?
Yes, 409 W McGraw Pl offers parking.
Does 409 W McGraw Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 W McGraw Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W McGraw Pl have a pool?
No, 409 W McGraw Pl does not have a pool.
Does 409 W McGraw Pl have accessible units?
No, 409 W McGraw Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W McGraw Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W McGraw Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University