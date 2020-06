Amenities

Bryant Community 2 Bedroom Townhome - This 2 bedrooms townhouse is located in Bryant Community. Very convenient and perfect location, just opposite to Children Hospital, 2 mins drive to University Village, 8 mins drive to UW, beside Burke-Gilman Park. Built in 2014, rooms, kitchen, laundry appliance seems like new. A deck and a car detached garage.



(RLNE5124604)