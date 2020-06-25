4033 Eastern Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/01/19 Wallingford - Spacious bright 3 bdr 1 bath & deck - Property Id: 113745



Available July 1st 2019, long term rental till August 2020. Renewal possible September 2020 for one year.

Remodeled 1st floor in an upgraded 2 floors residential craftsman house in Wallingford, 85 WS.

No Pets, No smoking. 3 adults or family of 4.

Rent covers all utilities, fast internet for 3 people. Extra fee if 4th person.

- Renovated contemporary bathroom, efficient fixtures, radiant floor heating, no bath tab.

- Open floor living/dining room area, refinished HW floor, fully equipped kitchen

- Large entry area, double glazed windows, French doors to deck

- 3 Closets, partly furnished.

- Easy street parking.

- Fit UW faculty or graduate students, 2-3 professionals, family with kids, near J. Stanford Intl. Elementary and Hamilton schools.

- Short walk to The UW, Burke Gilman Trail , 45th St restaurants, supermarket.

- 1 block from buses to Downtown, Fremont (Google, Adobe), SLU (Amazon, Facebook), Seattle Center, UWMC and Children Hospital, Northgate

- Near I5, 99 and 520.

http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113745

No Pets Allowed



