4033 Eastern Ave. N.
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

4033 Eastern Ave. N.

4033 Eastern Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Eastern Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/01/19 Wallingford - Spacious bright 3 bdr 1 bath & deck - Property Id: 113745

Available July 1st 2019, long term rental till August 2020. Renewal possible September 2020 for one year.
Remodeled 1st floor in an upgraded 2 floors residential craftsman house in Wallingford, 85 WS.
No Pets, No smoking. 3 adults or family of 4.
Rent covers all utilities, fast internet for 3 people. Extra fee if 4th person.
- Renovated contemporary bathroom, efficient fixtures, radiant floor heating, no bath tab.
- Open floor living/dining room area, refinished HW floor, fully equipped kitchen
- Large entry area, double glazed windows, French doors to deck
- 3 Closets, partly furnished.
- Easy street parking.
- Fit UW faculty or graduate students, 2-3 professionals, family with kids, near J. Stanford Intl. Elementary and Hamilton schools.
- Short walk to The UW, Burke Gilman Trail , 45th St restaurants, supermarket.
- 1 block from buses to Downtown, Fremont (Google, Adobe), SLU (Amazon, Facebook), Seattle Center, UWMC and Children Hospital, Northgate
- Near I5, 99 and 520.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113745
Property Id 113745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4832787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have any available units?
4033 Eastern Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have?
Some of 4033 Eastern Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Eastern Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Eastern Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Eastern Ave. N. pet-friendly?
No, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Eastern Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Eastern Ave. N. has units with dishwashers.
