4021 NE 45th ST

Lovingly-maintained, Spacious 4BR/2.5BA Laurelhurst Home - Available now. Fall in love with this lovingly maintained, spacious 4BR/2.5BA Laurelhurst home. Features include a master suite; large kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floor, gas range and a walk-in pantry; formal dining room; formal living room with gas fireplace; family room; finished basement; laundry area; 2-car garage + 2 additional storage rooms! A huge private deck provides an excellent place to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee in the mornings, host cocktail parties in the evenings or hold a weekend family BBQ. Excellent location with easy access to Childrens Hospital, University of Washington, University Village and Laurelhurst Park. Terms: 1-year lease; $4,400 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered case by case with additional deposit of $500/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Tenant pays all utilities; combined utilities have a $25 invoicing fee.



For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management by phone at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at Tfabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



