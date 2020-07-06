All apartments in Seattle
4021 NE 45th ST

4021 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4021 Northeast 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovingly-maintained, Spacious 4BR/2.5BA Laurelhurst Home - Available now. Fall in love with this lovingly maintained, spacious 4BR/2.5BA Laurelhurst home. Features include a master suite; large kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floor, gas range and a walk-in pantry; formal dining room; formal living room with gas fireplace; family room; finished basement; laundry area; 2-car garage + 2 additional storage rooms! A huge private deck provides an excellent place to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee in the mornings, host cocktail parties in the evenings or hold a weekend family BBQ. Excellent location with easy access to Childrens Hospital, University of Washington, University Village and Laurelhurst Park. Terms: 1-year lease; $4,400 deposit; No Smoking; Pets considered case by case with additional deposit of $500/pet. Breed restrictions apply. Tenant pays all utilities; combined utilities have a $25 invoicing fee.

For more information or to arrange a showing or the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management by phone at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at Tfabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5303050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 NE 45th ST have any available units?
4021 NE 45th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 NE 45th ST have?
Some of 4021 NE 45th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 NE 45th ST currently offering any rent specials?
4021 NE 45th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 NE 45th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 NE 45th ST is pet friendly.
Does 4021 NE 45th ST offer parking?
Yes, 4021 NE 45th ST offers parking.
Does 4021 NE 45th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 NE 45th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 NE 45th ST have a pool?
No, 4021 NE 45th ST does not have a pool.
Does 4021 NE 45th ST have accessible units?
No, 4021 NE 45th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 NE 45th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4021 NE 45th ST does not have units with dishwashers.

