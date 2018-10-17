4019 1st Ave NE

Amenities

Wallingford 3bd/2.5ba with Views - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/17/19 from 11a-12p.



3 story contemporary home, built in 2000, in the heart of Wallingford. Make sure to watch the video tour of this home here in the listing and found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD89s2djJAU



Renter Requirements:

No Pets. No Smoking

Combined Income must be 3x monthly rent

All Tenants must have credit of 700+ (No Cosigners)

All Tenants must have good rental history

Rent is $3,500/mo. Security Deposit is $3,500. First + Last + Security Deposit to move in.



This home is only being offered for a Six (6) month lease. There may be an option to renew for another Six (6) months.



Nearly every room on the top two floors feature nice views of the city, mountains, lake & ship canal. Home faces south & east for beautiful sunrises & great light. The stunning top floor master suite includes a five-piece master bath. Spacious kitchen has 9ft ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors that run into the living room and a gas range. There is a large private back yard with a deck, swing set and playhouse.



You won't find a better location in all of Seattle. Location features include:

- One block away to the Burke-Gilman Trail

- Easy access to I-5 and Highway 99

- 10 minutes by car to South Lake Union and downtown

- 1/2 block away from major bus routes

- Blocks away from University of Washington

- Grocery store 6 blocks away

- Multiple restaurants and stores close by on 45th

- Phenomenal local schools including bilingual options

- Remarkable nearby daycares



No Pets Allowed



