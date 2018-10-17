All apartments in Seattle
4019 1st Ave NE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

4019 1st Ave NE

4019 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4019 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Wallingford 3bd/2.5ba with Views - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 8/17/19 from 11a-12p.

3 story contemporary home, built in 2000, in the heart of Wallingford. Make sure to watch the video tour of this home here in the listing and found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LD89s2djJAU

Renter Requirements:
No Pets. No Smoking
Combined Income must be 3x monthly rent
All Tenants must have credit of 700+ (No Cosigners)
All Tenants must have good rental history
Rent is $3,500/mo. Security Deposit is $3,500. First + Last + Security Deposit to move in.

This home is only being offered for a Six (6) month lease. There may be an option to renew for another Six (6) months.

Nearly every room on the top two floors feature nice views of the city, mountains, lake & ship canal. Home faces south & east for beautiful sunrises & great light. The stunning top floor master suite includes a five-piece master bath. Spacious kitchen has 9ft ceilings, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors that run into the living room and a gas range. There is a large private back yard with a deck, swing set and playhouse.

You won't find a better location in all of Seattle. Location features include:
- One block away to the Burke-Gilman Trail
- Easy access to I-5 and Highway 99
- 10 minutes by car to South Lake Union and downtown
- 1/2 block away from major bus routes
- Blocks away from University of Washington
- Grocery store 6 blocks away
- Multiple restaurants and stores close by on 45th
- Phenomenal local schools including bilingual options
- Remarkable nearby daycares

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2804800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 1st Ave NE have any available units?
4019 1st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4019 1st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4019 1st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 1st Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE offer parking?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 1st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 1st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
