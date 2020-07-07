All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

401 9th Ave N Unit 511

401 9th Avenue North · (206) 601-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 9th Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
401 9th Ave N Unit 511 Available 08/01/20 Rare opportunity. Veer loft condominium. - Conveniently located Veer loft. South facing with large windows provide tons of natural lighting. Spacious Open-1bd + Loft with exposed heavy pine wood timber ceilings, concrete floors, spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. 13-ft ceilings give airy feel! Heart of S. Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Veer is minutes away from shopping, theaters, grocery stores and restaurants. Across from Sam's Tavern.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email Igor, i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5075306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have any available units?
401 9th Ave N Unit 511 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 currently offering any rent specials?
401 9th Ave N Unit 511 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 is pet friendly.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 offer parking?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not offer parking.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have a pool?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not have a pool.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have accessible units?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 9th Ave N Unit 511 does not have units with air conditioning.
