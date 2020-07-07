Amenities

pet friendly media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

401 9th Ave N Unit 511 Available 08/01/20 Rare opportunity. Veer loft condominium. - Conveniently located Veer loft. South facing with large windows provide tons of natural lighting. Spacious Open-1bd + Loft with exposed heavy pine wood timber ceilings, concrete floors, spacious kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. 13-ft ceilings give airy feel! Heart of S. Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Veer is minutes away from shopping, theaters, grocery stores and restaurants. Across from Sam's Tavern.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email Igor, i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5075306)