4006 1st ave NE

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This unit is located right off 40th St a Main Bus Line. Just south are views of Lake Union and the downtown Skyline. The perfect location provides a few opportunities for transportation and shopping. Also walking distance to one of Seattle very unique parks, Gasworks. A quick ride away from Fremont & Ballard this location provides the perfect balance between work and fun. This unit includes a private patio area and the a secured fence. The interior includes some furnishings as well Most importantly it is move in ready. Wifi Can be made available *Off Street Parking only* *no laundry on site*