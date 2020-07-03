All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

4006 1st ave NE

4006 1st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4006 1st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4c1fd1071 ---- This unit is located right off 40th St a Main Bus Line. Just south are views of Lake Union and the downtown Skyline. The perfect location provides a few opportunities for transportation and shopping. Also walking distance to one of Seattle very unique parks, Gasworks. A quick ride away from Fremont & Ballard this location provides the perfect balance between work and fun. This unit includes a private patio area and the a secured fence. The interior includes some furnishings as well Most importantly it is move in ready. Wifi Can be made available *Off Street Parking only* *no laundry on site* Come check out this unit as it won\'t last on the rental market for long. Thanks for looking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 1st ave NE have any available units?
4006 1st ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4006 1st ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4006 1st ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 1st ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4006 1st ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4006 1st ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4006 1st ave NE offers parking.
Does 4006 1st ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 1st ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 1st ave NE have a pool?
No, 4006 1st ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4006 1st ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4006 1st ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 1st ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 1st ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 1st ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 1st ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

