Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Artistically remodeled 2 bedroom plus office / baby room, 1 bath home in the heart of Columbia City. The bedrooms are modest sized. the office you need to walk through to get to the bathroom so it is best used for a study/ baby room/ guest room. Large Kitchen with Bosch Stainless steel appliances, gas range and breakfast nook. Beautiful touches throughout the house: Italian chandelier, hardwood floors, front porch swing, and vibrant colors.