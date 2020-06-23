All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

3926 S. Angeline St. (top)

3926 South Angeline Street · No Longer Available
Location

3926 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3926 S. Angeline St. (top) Available 03/25/20 Duplex W/ Old World Charm - Top Floor-Rented!! - Feel the energy, experience the culture, live the dream. Columbia City. From its diverse blend of residents and unique neighborhood restaurants, bars, and boutiques, this neighborhood has it all. This 2br/1ba top floor duplex offers a place to retreat and relax when it's time to wind down. With hardwood floors throughout and a cozy gas Franklin stove to keep you warm this winter you will love the very spacious unit which offers a formal living and dining room, two decks with great territorial views, enormous windowed kitchen w/room for eating space, and lovely neighbors plus a garage parking space! Stroll to Lake WA in minutes and enjoy the beautiful Northwest. Bus line and Light rail near by. Easy commute to downtown or the south end. There is extra storage and a shared W/D in the basement. $100 flat fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Yard care. Tenants pay electric/gas. $2000 per month, $2000 security deposit, No pets. One year lease.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.
View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3872751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have any available units?
3926 S. Angeline St. (top) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have?
Some of 3926 S. Angeline St. (top)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) currently offering any rent specials?
3926 S. Angeline St. (top) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) pet-friendly?
No, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) offer parking?
Yes, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) offers parking.
Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have a pool?
No, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) does not have a pool.
Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have accessible units?
No, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) have units with dishwashers?
No, 3926 S. Angeline St. (top) does not have units with dishwashers.
