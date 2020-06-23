Amenities

3926 S. Angeline St. (top) Available 03/25/20 Duplex W/ Old World Charm - Top Floor-Rented!! - Feel the energy, experience the culture, live the dream. Columbia City. From its diverse blend of residents and unique neighborhood restaurants, bars, and boutiques, this neighborhood has it all. This 2br/1ba top floor duplex offers a place to retreat and relax when it's time to wind down. With hardwood floors throughout and a cozy gas Franklin stove to keep you warm this winter you will love the very spacious unit which offers a formal living and dining room, two decks with great territorial views, enormous windowed kitchen w/room for eating space, and lovely neighbors plus a garage parking space! Stroll to Lake WA in minutes and enjoy the beautiful Northwest. Bus line and Light rail near by. Easy commute to downtown or the south end. There is extra storage and a shared W/D in the basement. $100 flat fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Yard care. Tenants pay electric/gas. $2000 per month, $2000 security deposit, No pets. One year lease.



-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with an agent of Elita Living Real Estate LLC.

View entire listing here: www.elitaliving.com - Currently Available

View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.elitaliving.com Under Listings/Rental Application



No Pets Allowed



