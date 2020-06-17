Amenities

3906 NE 50th Street Available 07/23/20 Bryant/University Place Townhouse - Available July 23rd for a 7 month lease ending at the end of February 2021! This lovely townhouse in the Bryant/University Place, is located just off the Burke-Gilman and Sand Point Way NE for easy access to the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital and the University Village by bike. Spacious, 1,450 sq. ft. 2 bedroom plus an extra den room and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse with open great room and lots of built-in custom cabinetry and custom wood blinds. Beautiful entry courtyard offers private outdoor space; great extra office/den room and sunny master suite with lovely bath. Entertaining is easy from the gourmet granite kitchen and sliders that spill out onto the main living area deck. Washer/dryer included; attached one car garage. Lease must end at the end of February 2021. Come see all this townhome has to offer! Easy access to all major bus lines and freeways and easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, Childrens Hospital and University of Washington. Microsoft Connector close by! Close to fantastic shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and great schools and parks! Small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.



To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com



