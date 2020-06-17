All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3906 NE 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3906 NE 50th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3906 NE 50th Street

3906 Northeast 50th Street · (206) 954-4575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3906 Northeast 50th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3906 NE 50th Street · Avail. Jul 23

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
3906 NE 50th Street Available 07/23/20 Bryant/University Place Townhouse - Available July 23rd for a 7 month lease ending at the end of February 2021! This lovely townhouse in the Bryant/University Place, is located just off the Burke-Gilman and Sand Point Way NE for easy access to the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital and the University Village by bike. Spacious, 1,450 sq. ft. 2 bedroom plus an extra den room and 2.5 bathrooms townhouse with open great room and lots of built-in custom cabinetry and custom wood blinds. Beautiful entry courtyard offers private outdoor space; great extra office/den room and sunny master suite with lovely bath. Entertaining is easy from the gourmet granite kitchen and sliders that spill out onto the main living area deck. Washer/dryer included; attached one car garage. Lease must end at the end of February 2021. Come see all this townhome has to offer! Easy access to all major bus lines and freeways and easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon/SLU, Childrens Hospital and University of Washington. Microsoft Connector close by! Close to fantastic shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and great schools and parks! Small dog under 25 lbs. or one cat OK with additional $500 pet deposit. No smokers, thank you.

To view this property, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-954-4575 or barb@avenueoneresidential.com

#avenueoneresidential #Amazon/SLU #ChildrensHopital #UniversityofWashington
#SeattleBryantRentals

(RLNE2952718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 NE 50th Street have any available units?
3906 NE 50th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 NE 50th Street have?
Some of 3906 NE 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 NE 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3906 NE 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 NE 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 NE 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3906 NE 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3906 NE 50th Street does offer parking.
Does 3906 NE 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 NE 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 NE 50th Street have a pool?
No, 3906 NE 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3906 NE 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 3906 NE 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 NE 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 NE 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3906 NE 50th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Park South
10102 8th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98168
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity