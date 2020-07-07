3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1

Amenities

Reduced!! Very Large, 2-bedroom/2 full bath 'townhouse' style apartment with 2 roomy DECKS! Originally built as condominiums and located just minutes from the heart of Fremont. At approximately 1280 sq ft, this unit is three stories tall and features with partial mountain and city views. Main floor features open kitchen concept w/modern all white appliances, and spacious dining/living room with wood-laminate flooring -- and adjoining large deck. The two upper floors each features a roomy bedroom, and a separate full bath (master on top floor) and plenty of closet space. The second floor bedroom also has a deck. In-unit washer/dryer is an advantage over many other apartments on the market. There is parking space available in the controlled access garage with FREE RENT UNTIL 2021. Two pet limit- (cats only)-- must be at least one years old, house broken/litter box trained, spayed & neutered, have all required vaccinations, and with positive landlord references -- additional deposit would be required. This is a controlled access, no smoking building. Renters insurance is required. Minimum 10-12 month lease to start. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent, security deposit, and any additional deposits for pets. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. This building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com