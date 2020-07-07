All apartments in Seattle
3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1

3841 Aurora Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3841 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Reduced!! Very Large, 2-bedroom/2 full bath 'townhouse' style apartment with 2 roomy DECKS! Originally built as condominiums and located just minutes from the heart of Fremont. At approximately 1280 sq ft, this unit is three stories tall and features with partial mountain and city views. Main floor features open kitchen concept w/modern all white appliances, and spacious dining/living room with wood-laminate flooring -- and adjoining large deck. The two upper floors each features a roomy bedroom, and a separate full bath (master on top floor) and plenty of closet space. The second floor bedroom also has a deck. In-unit washer/dryer is an advantage over many other apartments on the market. There is parking space available in the controlled access garage with FREE RENT UNTIL 2021. Two pet limit- (cats only)-- must be at least one years old, house broken/litter box trained, spayed & neutered, have all required vaccinations, and with positive landlord references -- additional deposit would be required. This is a controlled access, no smoking building. Renters insurance is required. Minimum 10-12 month lease to start. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent, security deposit, and any additional deposits for pets. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. This building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have any available units?
3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have?
Some of 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 offer parking?
Yes, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 offers parking.
Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have a pool?
No, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have accessible units?
No, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 Aurora Avenue North - #1 has units with dishwashers.

