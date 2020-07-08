All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3835 East McGraw Street

3835 East Mcgraw Street · No Longer Available
Location

3835 East Mcgraw Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Beautifully remodeled Mid-Century modern home located in the heart of vibrant Madison Park. Just blocks to Lake WA and a short walk to shops, grocery, restaurants, coffee shops, and banking. Conveniently located to Downtown Seattle. The area includes parks, tennis counts, and a Beach. This one-level remodeled rambler boasts many features including: livable floor-plan perfect for entertaining; large windows that offer ample natural light; gourmet kitchen; hardwood floors thru-out the living spaces; vaulted ceilings, two gas fireplaces; skylights thru-out; custom mill work; wired for sound inside and out; huge master walk-in closet; A/C, alarm system and energy efficient gas heat. In-ground lap pool and beautifully landscaped front and rear yard. Automatic sprinkler system. Lawn, pool service, and ADT alarm service are included in the rent. Gas BBQ is included with home. Large two-car garage.

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3835-east-mcgraw-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 East McGraw Street have any available units?
3835 East McGraw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 East McGraw Street have?
Some of 3835 East McGraw Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 East McGraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
3835 East McGraw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 East McGraw Street pet-friendly?
No, 3835 East McGraw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3835 East McGraw Street offer parking?
Yes, 3835 East McGraw Street offers parking.
Does 3835 East McGraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 East McGraw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 East McGraw Street have a pool?
Yes, 3835 East McGraw Street has a pool.
Does 3835 East McGraw Street have accessible units?
No, 3835 East McGraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 East McGraw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 East McGraw Street does not have units with dishwashers.

