3835 East McGraw Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system coffee bar pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautifully remodeled Mid-Century modern home located in the heart of vibrant Madison Park. Just blocks to Lake WA and a short walk to shops, grocery, restaurants, coffee shops, and banking. Conveniently located to Downtown Seattle. The area includes parks, tennis counts, and a Beach. This one-level remodeled rambler boasts many features including: livable floor-plan perfect for entertaining; large windows that offer ample natural light; gourmet kitchen; hardwood floors thru-out the living spaces; vaulted ceilings, two gas fireplaces; skylights thru-out; custom mill work; wired for sound inside and out; huge master walk-in closet; A/C, alarm system and energy efficient gas heat. In-ground lap pool and beautifully landscaped front and rear yard. Automatic sprinkler system. Lawn, pool service, and ADT alarm service are included in the rent. Gas BBQ is included with home. Large two-car garage.



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



