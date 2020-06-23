3810 Linden Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Our newest home, we have over 400 reviews at our other listings.

March - May =

June - August -



Perfect for corporate relocations, transitions between homes, etc. We have other homes in the area better suited for shorter visits.



easy walking distance to Fremont. Light filled main floor w/ great room living, Chefs delight kitchen features stainless appliances, generous island & Caesar Stone slab countertops.



These photos are from the staged furniture, weve upgraded the interior and fully furnished the bedrooms. Waiting for our professional photos to be taken.



Formal dining area seats 6. Kitchen fully stocked with pots, pans, dishes, glasses, appliances. you just bring the food.



TVs (not shown in photos). 60 in the living room. Samsung 55 4k in Master bedroom. Both with Netflix & Amazon Prime. OTA TV (30+) channels.



3 bedroom (all queen high end mattresses) / 2..25 baths



Master bedroom with 5 piece Master bath w/ walk-in closet with dual sinks. top floor



1 bedroom on ground level



Top floor: master + ensuite bath. 2nd bedroom as well.



1 queen air mattress



2 car garage + easy street parking



nice high end touches and professionally designed. Soft close drawers and toilets.



Its hard to stress how perfectly central this location is for both walkers and drivers.



Green lake & the Burke Gelman running and biking trails are less than 1/2 a mile away. Fremont has a growing collection of great bars and restaurants. You can also visit the famous Fremont Troll or Lenin Statue!



PCC, the best food store in the city, is 7 minutes walk. At least 5 coffee shops within 10 blocks!



6 minute drive to Amazon



8 minute walk to Google / Adobe / Tableau / Brooks



Approximate Driving times (without traffic):



7 minutes ? Green Lake



5 minutes ? Zoo



7 minutes ? University of Washington



7 minutes ? Amazon South Lake Union



11 minutes ? Quest Field ? Go Hawks!



12 minutes ? Space Needle



13 minutes ? downtown Amtrak



25 minutes ? Sea?tac Airport



28 minutes ? Redmond Microsoft Campus 28 minutes ? Bellevue



16 minutes ? Seattle Childrens Main campus 12 minutes ? Fred Hutchinson



BOOKING PREFERENCES:



This home rents monthly. For our other homes, we have a preference for longer stays: 6 nights+ May - September. 4 nights otherwise. Will consider shorter stays if they fit neatly between other bookings already on the calendar.



We own several 3br modern homes in the area that are very similar. We sometimes keep the calendar open so long as we have availability at one of those homes (all listed here).



We do not host events or gatherings.



Keywords: modern, lake union, needle, fremont, wallingford, belltown, ballard, queen anne, house, parking.