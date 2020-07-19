3805 S Sullivan St.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beacon Hill 2 Story Home - 1970, Remodeled top to bottom,split level home in the Gourley Raymond Division just off Clover. New Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gas range, stainless appliances, Newly faced fireplace in living room, new floors, new windows, all new paint. 3 bedrooms upstairs and full new bath, with granite tops and what could be your master suite downstairs with 3/4 bath and a fully tiled shower. Great access to downtown, Light Rail, South Seattle, and Columbia City. Great Neighborhood. Must See Now. Call or e-mail for a showing, Trish at Circle Point Homes, 206-686-6238



(RLNE4610330)