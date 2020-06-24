3802 E McGilvra Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Madison Park - Waterfront Home - Available NOW - Flexible lease term options available...6, 9, or 12 month initial lease term!

Welcome to this rare, exquisite four bedroom home on the shores of Lake Washington! Enchanting Madison Park neighborhood within blocks, but feels a world away when you're on the tranquil grounds. Lush gardens, covered boat dock, lagoon, decks and patios for you to enjoy the natural beauty of the Northwest. Original Roland Terry design, modified and enhanced. Step inside this architecturally significant home for an open, updated kitchen, with center island, six-burner gas range, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace. Formal and informal dining spaces. Living room with floor to ceiling sandstone fireplace. Exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, and architectural lines create a unique residence ~ prime for move in this summer. Master suite with dressing room, half bath, and tiled shower with custom rock wall. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and two bathrooms on the main level. Large basement with tiled floor offers room for casual spaces, ping pong, wine cellar, and loads of storage. Two-car attached garage with plenty of parking in the driveway. Boat moorage available for $500 per month. UW just a quick boat ride away! Close access to WA-520, Bellevue, Downtown Seattle, Broadmoor Golf Club, fine dining, neighborhood amenities, and sophisticated retail. Dog or cat welcome with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.



For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #madisonparkforlease #waterfronthomesforlease #lakewashingtonhomes



(RLNE4961425)