All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3802 E McGilvra Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3802 E McGilvra Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

3802 E McGilvra Street

3802 East Mcgilvra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3802 East Mcgilvra Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Madison Park - Waterfront Home - Available NOW - Flexible lease term options available...6, 9, or 12 month initial lease term!
Welcome to this rare, exquisite four bedroom home on the shores of Lake Washington! Enchanting Madison Park neighborhood within blocks, but feels a world away when you're on the tranquil grounds. Lush gardens, covered boat dock, lagoon, decks and patios for you to enjoy the natural beauty of the Northwest. Original Roland Terry design, modified and enhanced. Step inside this architecturally significant home for an open, updated kitchen, with center island, six-burner gas range, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace. Formal and informal dining spaces. Living room with floor to ceiling sandstone fireplace. Exposed beams, vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, and architectural lines create a unique residence ~ prime for move in this summer. Master suite with dressing room, half bath, and tiled shower with custom rock wall. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and two bathrooms on the main level. Large basement with tiled floor offers room for casual spaces, ping pong, wine cellar, and loads of storage. Two-car attached garage with plenty of parking in the driveway. Boat moorage available for $500 per month. UW just a quick boat ride away! Close access to WA-520, Bellevue, Downtown Seattle, Broadmoor Golf Club, fine dining, neighborhood amenities, and sophisticated retail. Dog or cat welcome with an additional pet deposit. No smoking, please.

For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #madisonparkforlease #waterfronthomesforlease #lakewashingtonhomes

(RLNE4961425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3802 E McGilvra Street have any available units?
3802 E McGilvra Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3802 E McGilvra Street have?
Some of 3802 E McGilvra Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3802 E McGilvra Street currently offering any rent specials?
3802 E McGilvra Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3802 E McGilvra Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3802 E McGilvra Street is pet friendly.
Does 3802 E McGilvra Street offer parking?
Yes, 3802 E McGilvra Street offers parking.
Does 3802 E McGilvra Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3802 E McGilvra Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3802 E McGilvra Street have a pool?
No, 3802 E McGilvra Street does not have a pool.
Does 3802 E McGilvra Street have accessible units?
No, 3802 E McGilvra Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3802 E McGilvra Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3802 E McGilvra Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Muse
1515 Bellevue Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W
Seattle, WA 98199
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University