3723 NE 130TH ST
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

3723 NE 130TH ST

3723 Northeast 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3723 Northeast 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible and Convenient Charmer in Lake City! - Cozy home in the Lake City area available NOW. Hidden away in a residential neighborhood off of Lake City Way, this home is conveniently located next to some of Lake Citys most renowned food and drink with easy access to groceries, city parks, and main commuter lines.

This 780 sqft vintage home features 2+ bedrooms and one bathroom, plus carport parking for 1 vehicle! The kitchen features an electric glass top range and dishwasher for easy clean-up! Enjoy a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining, play, or gardening with built in raised beds!

Amenities:
Carport (1 car)
Large Front and Back Yard
W/D in unit
Dishwasher

Dog-friendly (case by case) with an additional deposit.
Sorry, No cats.

Showings by appointment only!

Move-in Fees:
-First Month: $1895
- Security Deposit $1895 (less application fees)

(RLNE5120612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 NE 130TH ST have any available units?
3723 NE 130TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 NE 130TH ST have?
Some of 3723 NE 130TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 NE 130TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3723 NE 130TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 NE 130TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 NE 130TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3723 NE 130TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3723 NE 130TH ST offers parking.
Does 3723 NE 130TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 NE 130TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 NE 130TH ST have a pool?
No, 3723 NE 130TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3723 NE 130TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3723 NE 130TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 NE 130TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3723 NE 130TH ST has units with dishwashers.
