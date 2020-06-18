3723 NE 130TH ST

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible and Convenient Charmer in Lake City! - Cozy home in the Lake City area available NOW. Hidden away in a residential neighborhood off of Lake City Way, this home is conveniently located next to some of Lake Citys most renowned food and drink with easy access to groceries, city parks, and main commuter lines.



This 780 sqft vintage home features 2+ bedrooms and one bathroom, plus carport parking for 1 vehicle! The kitchen features an electric glass top range and dishwasher for easy clean-up! Enjoy a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining, play, or gardening with built in raised beds!



Amenities:

Carport (1 car)

Large Front and Back Yard

W/D in unit

Dishwasher



Dog-friendly (case by case) with an additional deposit.

Sorry, No cats.



Showings by appointment only!



Move-in Fees:

-First Month: $1895

- Security Deposit $1895 (less application fees)



(RLNE5120612)