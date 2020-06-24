All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

3717 NE 44th St

3717 Northeast 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Northeast 44th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3-Story Laurelhurst Home - Available now. Spacious home located in the heart of Laurelhurst near Children's Hospital, U.W., University Village, Laurelhurst Park, schools and easy access to WA 520 and I-5. This residence has a captivating 3 story layout with 3BR/3.75BA, 3 fireplaces, 3 decks, 2 office spaces, a large family room which would be perfect for a media/play room, and much, much more! 1-car carport. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 invoicing fee. A must see home! Terms: 1-year lease; $4,000 deposit; No Smoking; Pets allowed with landlord approval and additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at JSchoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE3862133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

