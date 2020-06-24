3717 NE 44th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3-Story Laurelhurst Home - Available now. Spacious home located in the heart of Laurelhurst near Children's Hospital, U.W., University Village, Laurelhurst Park, schools and easy access to WA 520 and I-5. This residence has a captivating 3 story layout with 3BR/3.75BA, 3 fireplaces, 3 decks, 2 office spaces, a large family room which would be perfect for a media/play room, and much, much more! 1-car carport. Washer/Dryer included. Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 invoicing fee. A must see home! Terms: 1-year lease; $4,000 deposit; No Smoking; Pets allowed with landlord approval and additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Jamie at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at JSchoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE3862133)