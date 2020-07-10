3702 South Burns Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Available now! Sunny View Heights home on private drive. Brand new interior, fully remodeled home with brand new electrical, plumbing and flooring. Brand new appliance package. Stunning kitchen and huge spacious interior. 4 bedrooms, 2240 square feet of home. Private street, end of lot property backs up to greenbelt. 12 month minimum term. First months rent and deposit (fully refundable) Please contact agent to view. No smoking and no pets please.

Available now! Sunny View Heights home on private drive. Brand new interior, fully remodeled home with brand new electrical, plumbing and flooring. Brand new appliance package. Stunning kitchen and huge spacious interior. 4 bedrooms, 2240 square feet of home. Private street, end of lot property backs up to greenbelt. 12 month minimum term. First months rent and deposit (fully refundable) Please contact agent to view. No smoking and no pets please.