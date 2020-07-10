All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3702 South Burns Street

3702 South Burns Street · No Longer Available
Location

3702 South Burns Street, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Sunny View Heights home on private drive. Brand new interior, fully remodeled home with brand new electrical, plumbing and flooring. Brand new appliance package. Stunning kitchen and huge spacious interior. 4 bedrooms, 2240 square feet of home. Private street, end of lot property backs up to greenbelt. 12 month minimum term. First months rent and deposit (fully refundable) Please contact agent to view. No smoking and no pets please.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 South Burns Street have any available units?
3702 South Burns Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3702 South Burns Street currently offering any rent specials?
3702 South Burns Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 South Burns Street pet-friendly?
No, 3702 South Burns Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3702 South Burns Street offer parking?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not offer parking.
Does 3702 South Burns Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 South Burns Street have a pool?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not have a pool.
Does 3702 South Burns Street have accessible units?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 South Burns Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 South Burns Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 South Burns Street does not have units with air conditioning.
