3700 26th PL W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5TH!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Fabulous, full of light condo with stunning views of Cascade Mountains and Ship Canal. Fully applianced kit opens to the living room and separate dining room. Living room with a wood burning fireplace and built in entertainment center. Spacious bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Private deck great for entertaining. One parking space included. Storage as well. Complex offers a wonderful outdoor pool and clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents only.



Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.



Minimum credit score: 700

Co-signers accepted: No

Renters insurance required: Yes

Verified income ratio: 3X monthly rent



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.