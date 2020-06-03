All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3700 26th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3700 26th PL W
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:00 PM

3700 26th PL W

3700 26th Place West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3700 26th Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5TH!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Fabulous, full of light condo with stunning views of Cascade Mountains and Ship Canal. Fully applianced kit opens to the living room and separate dining room. Living room with a wood burning fireplace and built in entertainment center. Spacious bedroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Private deck great for entertaining. One parking space included. Storage as well. Complex offers a wonderful outdoor pool and clubhouse for the exclusive use of residents only.

Terms: 1st, last, one month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking.

Minimum credit score: 700
Co-signers accepted: No
Renters insurance required: Yes
Verified income ratio: 3X monthly rent

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 26th PL W have any available units?
3700 26th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 26th PL W have?
Some of 3700 26th PL W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 26th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
3700 26th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 26th PL W pet-friendly?
No, 3700 26th PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3700 26th PL W offer parking?
Yes, 3700 26th PL W offers parking.
Does 3700 26th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 26th PL W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 26th PL W have a pool?
Yes, 3700 26th PL W has a pool.
Does 3700 26th PL W have accessible units?
No, 3700 26th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 26th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 26th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University