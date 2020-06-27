All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3637 Courtland PL S #A

3637 Courtland Place South · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bd, 3.5 Bath Town Home Near Downtown and Light Rail - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/0c964ac07f

This home is a must see! Features include 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, beautiful Brazilian cherry floors in kitchen/dining/living room w/ gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. Master features updated bathroom w/ custom tile work and bench. Great storage throughout. Bathrooms on each level. Attached garage, Quiet Street.

The house is located in the Mount Baker neighborhood and walking distance to Light Rail Station, Bus lines. Minutes to Downtown, I-90, Cap Hill.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4995979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have any available units?
3637 Courtland PL S #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have?
Some of 3637 Courtland PL S #A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3637 Courtland PL S #A currently offering any rent specials?
3637 Courtland PL S #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3637 Courtland PL S #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3637 Courtland PL S #A is pet friendly.
Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A offer parking?
Yes, 3637 Courtland PL S #A offers parking.
Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3637 Courtland PL S #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have a pool?
No, 3637 Courtland PL S #A does not have a pool.
Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have accessible units?
No, 3637 Courtland PL S #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3637 Courtland PL S #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3637 Courtland PL S #A does not have units with dishwashers.
