3637 Courtland PL S #A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bd, 3.5 Bath Town Home Near Downtown and Light Rail - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/0c964ac07f



This home is a must see! Features include 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, beautiful Brazilian cherry floors in kitchen/dining/living room w/ gas fireplace and Juliet balcony. Master features updated bathroom w/ custom tile work and bench. Great storage throughout. Bathrooms on each level. Attached garage, Quiet Street.



The house is located in the Mount Baker neighborhood and walking distance to Light Rail Station, Bus lines. Minutes to Downtown, I-90, Cap Hill.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4995979)