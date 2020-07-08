3636 34th Ave W

Amenities

Beautiful Magnolia Home for Rent! - You will love the upgrades in this Magnolia home! Ideally located at 3636 34th Ave West in Seattle, this beautiful home features a tiled entry, newer carpeting throughout, new window treatments, new wood flooring in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove, hood and frig and Formica counter tops, Subway tile back splash, double kitchen sink, newer lighting throughout, updated bathroom fixtures, a full size washer and dryer, 1/2 basement, one car garage, and a big backyard! Oil heat. No pets please! Lawn care paid for by the owner! Rent is $2250/month. $2250 security deposit also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at: http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!



