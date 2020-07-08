All apartments in Seattle
3636 34th Ave W

3636 34th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3636 34th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Magnolia Home for Rent! - You will love the upgrades in this Magnolia home! Ideally located at 3636 34th Ave West in Seattle, this beautiful home features a tiled entry, newer carpeting throughout, new window treatments, new wood flooring in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove, hood and frig and Formica counter tops, Subway tile back splash, double kitchen sink, newer lighting throughout, updated bathroom fixtures, a full size washer and dryer, 1/2 basement, one car garage, and a big backyard! Oil heat. No pets please! Lawn care paid for by the owner! Rent is $2250/month. $2250 security deposit also required. This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at: http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply!

(RLNE1831938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 34th Ave W have any available units?
3636 34th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 34th Ave W have?
Some of 3636 34th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 34th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3636 34th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 34th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3636 34th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3636 34th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3636 34th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3636 34th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3636 34th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 34th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3636 34th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3636 34th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3636 34th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 34th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 34th Ave W has units with dishwashers.

