Seattle, WA
3628 Palatine Ave N #B
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

3628 Palatine Ave N #B

3628 Palatine Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Palatine Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bathtub
3628 Palatine Ave N #B Available 08/07/19 STUNNING & Unique 2-Bedroom Townhome in Fantastic Lower Fremont Location! - Unique, high-end finishes make this modern home shine! Some of the many features of this stunning 2012-built home include hardwood flooring throughout entire home, lots of large windows, in-floor radiant heat, tank-less hot water heater and stunning kitchen with fir cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Wonderful private shady outdoor space in back for ultimate enjoyment. Master suite features floor-to-ceiling windows and has his and hers closets, double sinks and large soaking tub. Fantastic location in the heart of lower Fremont! There is one assigned off-street parking spot for this home. Other parking is street parking (Zone 27 permit provided, contact us for details). 2 cars maximum for this property, please. Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Make an appointment to view this rare, delightful home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Small pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE4236645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have any available units?
3628 Palatine Ave N #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have?
Some of 3628 Palatine Ave N #B's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Palatine Ave N #B currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Palatine Ave N #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Palatine Ave N #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B is pet friendly.
Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B offers parking.
Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have a pool?
No, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have accessible units?
No, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Palatine Ave N #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Palatine Ave N #B does not have units with dishwashers.
