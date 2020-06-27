362 Aloha St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Relish in-city living and views in this architect-designed 4 story, 1470-SF townhome. Nearby to Space Needle/Seattle Center, parks, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and nightlife (89 Walk Score). Easy commute to South Lake Union, Seattle, close to 1-5, 99, and other major routes in and out of Seattle.



***Not available for showings until current tenants are out at end of the month.



Enjoy all that this area has to offer in this stunning 2 Bed/2 Bath townhouse with roof top deck that enjoys views of City, Mountains and the Needle! Tiled Gas Fireplace, kitchen w/gas cooking, formal dining area, bonus room/den on 4th level, back deck and patio, private 1 car garage with opener...to much to list- it's a must see home.

Lower Bowl Queen Anne location- corner unit allows for plenty of windows and light. Building offers common parking garage, gas in unit, washer/dryer, roof top deck and more!