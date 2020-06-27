All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 362 Aloha St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
362 Aloha St.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

362 Aloha St.

362 Aloha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

362 Aloha Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Relish in-city living and views in this architect-designed 4 story, 1470-SF townhome. Nearby to Space Needle/Seattle Center, parks, grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and nightlife (89 Walk Score). Easy commute to South Lake Union, Seattle, close to 1-5, 99, and other major routes in and out of Seattle.

***Not available for showings until current tenants are out at end of the month.

Enjoy all that this area has to offer in this stunning 2 Bed/2 Bath townhouse with roof top deck that enjoys views of City, Mountains and the Needle! Tiled Gas Fireplace, kitchen w/gas cooking, formal dining area, bonus room/den on 4th level, back deck and patio, private 1 car garage with opener...to much to list- it's a must see home.
Lower Bowl Queen Anne location- corner unit allows for plenty of windows and light. Building offers common parking garage, gas in unit, washer/dryer, roof top deck and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Aloha St. have any available units?
362 Aloha St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 Aloha St. have?
Some of 362 Aloha St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Aloha St. currently offering any rent specials?
362 Aloha St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Aloha St. pet-friendly?
No, 362 Aloha St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 362 Aloha St. offer parking?
Yes, 362 Aloha St. offers parking.
Does 362 Aloha St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Aloha St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Aloha St. have a pool?
No, 362 Aloha St. does not have a pool.
Does 362 Aloha St. have accessible units?
No, 362 Aloha St. does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Aloha St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Aloha St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mosaic on Greenwood
13543 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University