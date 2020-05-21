All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

3615 SW Hanford St Unit A

3615 Southwest Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Southwest Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98126
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2 Bedroom Admiral Neighborhood Home for Rent - Beautiful Views of the City and Mount Rainier - Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in desirable West Seattle Admiral District. This unit is located on the main level, and it includes private entrances and 1 car garage. Inside you will find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. This home features lots of windows making it very light and bright. The spacious living room will guide to the private balcony where you will find breathtaking views of the Sound and Downtown. The kitchen includes new stove and large refrigerator with ice maker. The window above the sink has the perfect view of the lush garden. Enjoy an evening dinner out on the private patio surrounded by the beautiful garden that includes mature fruit trees. You also have your own washer & dryer!

At the heart of West Seattle, Admiral is a neighborhood that combines a beautiful residential area with ultra-hip businesses and unique culture.This tight knit community features many events such as clean-up days, outdoor concerts, and art walks. This home is minutes away from The Junction where you will have a blast exploring restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and more. This home is located only 17 minutes from Downtown, great for any commuter!

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY! September 7 , 2019 - 1:00pm-2:00pm

Call to you schedule your private tour today at 206-824-3733.

Brand new W&D
1 Car Garage
24 Hour Maintenance

(RLNE5081446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have any available units?
3615 SW Hanford St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have?
Some of 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3615 SW Hanford St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A offers parking.
Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have a pool?
No, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 SW Hanford St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
