3615 SW Hanford St Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking 24hr maintenance garage

2 Bedroom Admiral Neighborhood Home for Rent - Beautiful Views of the City and Mount Rainier - Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in desirable West Seattle Admiral District. This unit is located on the main level, and it includes private entrances and 1 car garage. Inside you will find gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. This home features lots of windows making it very light and bright. The spacious living room will guide to the private balcony where you will find breathtaking views of the Sound and Downtown. The kitchen includes new stove and large refrigerator with ice maker. The window above the sink has the perfect view of the lush garden. Enjoy an evening dinner out on the private patio surrounded by the beautiful garden that includes mature fruit trees. You also have your own washer & dryer!



At the heart of West Seattle, Admiral is a neighborhood that combines a beautiful residential area with ultra-hip businesses and unique culture.This tight knit community features many events such as clean-up days, outdoor concerts, and art walks. This home is minutes away from The Junction where you will have a blast exploring restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and more. This home is located only 17 minutes from Downtown, great for any commuter!



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY! September 7 , 2019 - 1:00pm-2:00pm



Call to you schedule your private tour today at 206-824-3733.



Brand new W&D

1 Car Garage

24 Hour Maintenance



(RLNE5081446)