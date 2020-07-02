3604 35th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Complete Remodeled 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in West Seattle. - Completely remodeled! No stone left unturned in this meticulously updated home perched above the city for breathtaking views of the Mountains and Seattle's skyline! With all the conveniences of today this totally renovated 1920's home is full of charm. Offering 5 bedrooms (or 4bdrms /office) 3 full baths, updated kitchen with SS appliances, amazing views of downtown Seattle, an entertainment sized deck and attached one car garage. Corner lot!



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. No smoking. No pets please. Please contact us to set up a time for a viewing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5356925)