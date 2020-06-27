All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:46 PM

3511 Bagley Avenue N

3511 Bagley Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Bagley Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the Wallingford area, this 2 bedroom + bonus, 2 bath home is waiting for you! Nearby retail/business community as well as outstanding recreational areas nearby: Gas Works Park and Green Lake! Complete access to transit system with many bus routes to Downtown, University District, Northgate, Ballard and North Seattle. Remodeled in 2000, this home has a rooftop deck with an outstanding view of Lake Union and Seattle skyline! The main floor has two very large bedrooms, two baths, and modern kitchen with built-in wine rack and hardwood floors throughout. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards MORE UPDATED PICTURES TO COME! - 2 Bedrooms + Den - 2 Bathrooms - Approx. 1940 SF - Lot SF 7200 - Fireplace - Oven/Range - Dishwasher/Disposal - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - No Smoking - Up to 2 pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have any available units?
3511 Bagley Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have?
Some of 3511 Bagley Avenue N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Bagley Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Bagley Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Bagley Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Bagley Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N offer parking?
No, 3511 Bagley Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Bagley Avenue N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 3511 Bagley Avenue N has a pool.
Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3511 Bagley Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Bagley Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3511 Bagley Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
