3511 Bagley Avenue N

Conveniently located in the Wallingford area, this 2 bedroom + bonus, 2 bath home is waiting for you! Nearby retail/business community as well as outstanding recreational areas nearby: Gas Works Park and Green Lake! Complete access to transit system with many bus routes to Downtown, University District, Northgate, Ballard and North Seattle. Remodeled in 2000, this home has a rooftop deck with an outstanding view of Lake Union and Seattle skyline! The main floor has two very large bedrooms, two baths, and modern kitchen with built-in wine rack and hardwood floors throughout. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 8:30 AM- 4:45PM! (One showing per party so be sure to bring measuring tapes, take photos/videos for anyone who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards MORE UPDATED PICTURES TO COME! - 2 Bedrooms + Den - 2 Bathrooms - Approx. 1940 SF - Lot SF 7200 - Fireplace - Oven/Range - Dishwasher/Disposal - Refrigerator - Full Washer/Dryer - No Smoking - Up to 2 pets