Seattle, WA
3510 NW 71st Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:53 PM

3510 NW 71st Street

3510 Northwest 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Northwest 71st Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool table
media room
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Stunning Sunset Hill Home - Beautiful builders home sitting atop Sunset Hill overlooking Shilshole Bay Marina with unobstructed views of Puget Sound, The Olympic Mountain Range, Discovery Park and more. Just a short distance from some of Seattles top restaurants, cafes, shops and Ballards renowned year-round farmers market. This home offers all the conveniences of the city without lack of luxury and privacy.

The entry of this home leads into a spectacular open concept great room that boasts wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor windows which open to a large private wrap around patio and hilltop garden. This room features high ceilings with custom hardwood finishes throughout and modern lighting accents to compliment its design. The elegant gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry/prep room is ideal for entertaining or enjoying a cup of coffee with the view on a quiet morning. The first floor also features a bedroom suite complete with private bathroom, second bedroom with access to beautifully landscaped corner patio, additional full bathroom and access to the 2-car garage.

With views from every room, the top floor of this home is full of life and light! The media room includes a large built-in entertainment center, billiards table, and deck access. A third bedroom with French doors, and private deck is built perfectly for a home office or additional guest bedroom. The master suite and fourth bedroom includes multiple walls of windows with 3 decks, private study/den and deluxe 5-piece bathroom.

Terms:
Available November 1st (Can be made available earlier)
First months rent & Security Deposit Equal to 1 months rent (less application fees)
Tenants pay all utilities
Landscaping included
No Smoking
No Pets

For additional questions or to schedule a showing contact Anne Marie Villaluz at 206-229-4300 or Annemarie@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4120833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

