3510 NW 71st Street

Stunning Sunset Hill Home - Beautiful builders home sitting atop Sunset Hill overlooking Shilshole Bay Marina with unobstructed views of Puget Sound, The Olympic Mountain Range, Discovery Park and more. Just a short distance from some of Seattles top restaurants, cafes, shops and Ballards renowned year-round farmers market. This home offers all the conveniences of the city without lack of luxury and privacy.



The entry of this home leads into a spectacular open concept great room that boasts wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor windows which open to a large private wrap around patio and hilltop garden. This room features high ceilings with custom hardwood finishes throughout and modern lighting accents to compliment its design. The elegant gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry/prep room is ideal for entertaining or enjoying a cup of coffee with the view on a quiet morning. The first floor also features a bedroom suite complete with private bathroom, second bedroom with access to beautifully landscaped corner patio, additional full bathroom and access to the 2-car garage.



With views from every room, the top floor of this home is full of life and light! The media room includes a large built-in entertainment center, billiards table, and deck access. A third bedroom with French doors, and private deck is built perfectly for a home office or additional guest bedroom. The master suite and fourth bedroom includes multiple walls of windows with 3 decks, private study/den and deluxe 5-piece bathroom.



Terms:

Available November 1st (Can be made available earlier)

First months rent & Security Deposit Equal to 1 months rent (less application fees)

Tenants pay all utilities

Landscaping included

No Smoking

No Pets



For additional questions or to schedule a showing contact Anne Marie Villaluz at 206-229-4300 or Annemarie@northpacificproperties.com



