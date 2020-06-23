All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3507 S Hanford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3507 S Hanford St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3507 S Hanford St

3507 South Hanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3507 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Mt. Baker Bungalow with Fully Fenced Yard and Patio - This 1bd/1bath house is a fantastic condo alternative in the charming Mt. Baker neighborhood. This home is a 2 min walk from the Microsoft "Connector" stop and a 10 minute walk to the Mt. Baker stop on the Light Rail. The fully fenced front yard is filled with perennials, raised beds and even a tiny fruiting olive tree. Walk into the bright living room and feel immediately at home with a cozy gas fireplace. The one bedroom with a nice sized closet and large windows. The full bathroom has a shower and bathtub. Eating nook off of the kitchen with great views of the yard out of the picture window with gas stove for cooking aficionados.. New dishwasher and a washer/dryer off of the kitchen makes chores convenient and easy. Back office space with built in shelving and drawers creates a quiet space for work.The office leads out to the paved patio, perfect for outdoor dining in the summer and just waiting for your personal touches! Lawn chairs and patio chairs included for instant enjoyment of yard and patio. Outdoor storage is big enough for a couple bikes or a lawnmower and your gardening tools. Uncovered parking spaces for two cars. Pets OK. No Smoking.

2 minute walk to Microsoft Connector
5 minute drive or pleasant 20 min walk to Columbia City
5 min walk to local restaurant, bar, and yoga studio
5 min walk to Lake Washington Park
10 min walk to beach
10 minute drive to Downtown, Seward Park and Capitol Hill
10 min walk to Mt. Baker Light Rail Station

- 12 month lease, 14 month lease preferred. .
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18. Refundable if not selected.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- Pets will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary.
- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- Please go to our website to schedule a viewing and view our rental criteria and application disclosure: https://mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4681608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 S Hanford St have any available units?
3507 S Hanford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 S Hanford St have?
Some of 3507 S Hanford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 S Hanford St currently offering any rent specials?
3507 S Hanford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 S Hanford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 S Hanford St is pet friendly.
Does 3507 S Hanford St offer parking?
Yes, 3507 S Hanford St offers parking.
Does 3507 S Hanford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 S Hanford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 S Hanford St have a pool?
No, 3507 S Hanford St does not have a pool.
Does 3507 S Hanford St have accessible units?
No, 3507 S Hanford St does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 S Hanford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 S Hanford St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University