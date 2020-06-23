3507 S Hanford St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking yoga

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Mt. Baker Bungalow with Fully Fenced Yard and Patio - This 1bd/1bath house is a fantastic condo alternative in the charming Mt. Baker neighborhood. This home is a 2 min walk from the Microsoft "Connector" stop and a 10 minute walk to the Mt. Baker stop on the Light Rail. The fully fenced front yard is filled with perennials, raised beds and even a tiny fruiting olive tree. Walk into the bright living room and feel immediately at home with a cozy gas fireplace. The one bedroom with a nice sized closet and large windows. The full bathroom has a shower and bathtub. Eating nook off of the kitchen with great views of the yard out of the picture window with gas stove for cooking aficionados.. New dishwasher and a washer/dryer off of the kitchen makes chores convenient and easy. Back office space with built in shelving and drawers creates a quiet space for work.The office leads out to the paved patio, perfect for outdoor dining in the summer and just waiting for your personal touches! Lawn chairs and patio chairs included for instant enjoyment of yard and patio. Outdoor storage is big enough for a couple bikes or a lawnmower and your gardening tools. Uncovered parking spaces for two cars. Pets OK. No Smoking.



2 minute walk to Microsoft Connector

5 minute drive or pleasant 20 min walk to Columbia City

5 min walk to local restaurant, bar, and yoga studio

5 min walk to Lake Washington Park

10 min walk to beach

10 minute drive to Downtown, Seward Park and Capitol Hill

10 min walk to Mt. Baker Light Rail Station



- 12 month lease, 14 month lease preferred. .

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18. Refundable if not selected.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

- Pets will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated over 6 months if necessary.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- Please go to our website to schedule a viewing and view our rental criteria and application disclosure: https://mapleleafmgt.com/vacancies/



(RLNE4681608)