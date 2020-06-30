350 NE 76th St

Amenities

Wonderful, redone 6 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bathroom house on 7600 sf lot. Just blocks from Green Lake, Starbucks, and so many other restaurants, easy I-5 access, and to the future light rail. Main level has a large living room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with all new appliances, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has the potential for 4 more bedrooms, or 3 + bonus room, and an additional bath. Other highlights include: new w/d, 3 car attached garage with 3 car parking in driveway as well, (additional on street parking if needed.), large entertaining patio and putting green. Tenant pays utilities.



Link to video: https://youtu.be/Ui131XSPSsw



Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit, 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



