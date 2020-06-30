All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 25 2020 at 1:21 AM

350 NE 76th St

350 Northeast 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Northeast 76th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
Wonderful, redone 6 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bathroom house on 7600 sf lot. Just blocks from Green Lake, Starbucks, and so many other restaurants, easy I-5 access, and to the future light rail. Main level has a large living room with fireplace, separate formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with all new appliances, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has the potential for 4 more bedrooms, or 3 + bonus room, and an additional bath. Other highlights include: new w/d, 3 car attached garage with 3 car parking in driveway as well, (additional on street parking if needed.), large entertaining patio and putting green. Tenant pays utilities.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/Ui131XSPSsw

Terms: 1st, last, one month's rent deposit, 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets. 710+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 NE 76th St have any available units?
350 NE 76th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 NE 76th St have?
Some of 350 NE 76th St's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 NE 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
350 NE 76th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 NE 76th St pet-friendly?
No, 350 NE 76th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 350 NE 76th St offer parking?
Yes, 350 NE 76th St offers parking.
Does 350 NE 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 NE 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 NE 76th St have a pool?
No, 350 NE 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 350 NE 76th St have accessible units?
No, 350 NE 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 350 NE 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 NE 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.

