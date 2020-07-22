345 N. 137th St. #B

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great Seattle Location with waterfront access to Bitter Lake! This wonderful and very spacious 2 Bedroom unit, has an updated bathroom and brand new flooring in the open kitchen! The Bitter Lake neighborhood offers you an easy commute to Downtown Seattle as well as up to Everett. Enjoy the warm Seattle weather on the lake! This lower-level 2-bedroom unit feels like your weekend oasis all week long! The kitchen has plenty of storage has views of the beautiful backyard and Bitter Lake. Envision your evenings in the backyard where you can see small boats pass by as well as an opportunity to swim and paddle board from the lakefront access yard. Parking will never be an issue as there is off-street parking fitting 2 or 3 cars. You will fall in love with how warm this home is and will truly enjoy the serenity that this space offers. Screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call or text Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule a showing!



Terms: 12 month lease+; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application