All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 345 N. 137th St. #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
345 N. 137th St. #B
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:55 AM

345 N. 137th St. #B

345 North 137th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

345 North 137th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Seattle Location with waterfront access to Bitter Lake! This wonderful and very spacious 2 Bedroom unit, has an updated bathroom and brand new flooring in the open kitchen! The Bitter Lake neighborhood offers you an easy commute to Downtown Seattle as well as up to Everett. Enjoy the warm Seattle weather on the lake! This lower-level 2-bedroom unit feels like your weekend oasis all week long! The kitchen has plenty of storage has views of the beautiful backyard and Bitter Lake. Envision your evenings in the backyard where you can see small boats pass by as well as an opportunity to swim and paddle board from the lakefront access yard. Parking will never be an issue as there is off-street parking fitting 2 or 3 cars. You will fall in love with how warm this home is and will truly enjoy the serenity that this space offers. Screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call or text Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule a showing!

Terms: 12 month lease+; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have any available units?
345 N. 137th St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 345 N. 137th St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
345 N. 137th St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N. 137th St. #B pet-friendly?
No, 345 N. 137th St. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B offer parking?
Yes, 345 N. 137th St. #B offers parking.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 N. 137th St. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have a pool?
Yes, 345 N. 137th St. #B has a pool.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have accessible units?
No, 345 N. 137th St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 N. 137th St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 N. 137th St. #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 N. 137th St. #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University