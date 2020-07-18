3419 61st Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

West Seattle, Alki/Admiral, 4Bd/ 1.5 BA Single Family Home. Close to Beach Drive and Alki - This Charming 4 Bed 1.5 Bath home is conveniently located close to Alki beach. It is a short drive away from both the Alaska and Admiral Junctions and all of the shopping and restaurants both junctions have to offer. Lovely residential neighborhood that is close to schools, parks, and bus line. Home offers large carpeted living room and light filled kitchen with new laminate flooring. 2 bedrooms with new laminate flooring. Home includes 1 large full bath and 1 bedroom/office with it's own 1/2 bath. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Owner maintains yard. This is a must see!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906499)