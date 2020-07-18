All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3419 61st Ave SW

3419 61st Avenue Southwest · (206) 932-1090
Location

3419 61st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3419 61st Ave SW · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
West Seattle, Alki/Admiral, 4Bd/ 1.5 BA Single Family Home. Close to Beach Drive and Alki - This Charming 4 Bed 1.5 Bath home is conveniently located close to Alki beach. It is a short drive away from both the Alaska and Admiral Junctions and all of the shopping and restaurants both junctions have to offer. Lovely residential neighborhood that is close to schools, parks, and bus line. Home offers large carpeted living room and light filled kitchen with new laminate flooring. 2 bedrooms with new laminate flooring. Home includes 1 large full bath and 1 bedroom/office with it's own 1/2 bath. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Owner maintains yard. This is a must see!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 61st Ave SW have any available units?
3419 61st Ave SW has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 61st Ave SW have?
Some of 3419 61st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 61st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3419 61st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 61st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 3419 61st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3419 61st Ave SW offer parking?
No, 3419 61st Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 3419 61st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 61st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 61st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3419 61st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3419 61st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3419 61st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 61st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 61st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
