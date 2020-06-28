Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3416 Alamo Pl S. Available 09/01/19 Beacon Hill Home - Available 9/1. Location, location, location! Sweet home just a hop, skip, and jump from Jefferson Park offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and open living spaces in the main level of the home. The basement, accessed by separate entry, features an additional 2 large rooms and half bath along with unfinished storage space and laundry facilities. Quick and easy access to all major freeways, downtown Seattle, Amazon campus, and the VA Hospital. Close proximity to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station and Microsoft Connector nearby. Walk to Jefferson Park, the sixth largest park in the city, offers unparalleled views of the Duwamish River, the city and the Olympic Mountains. The Olmsted inspired path system flanked by trees offers a wonderful respite from city life along with many active opportunities. Great restaurants and coffee shops all close by. Pet welcome with additional deposit. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com



#AvenueOneResidential #BeaconHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #MicrosoftConnector #JeffersonPark #LightRail



(RLNE5103349)