All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3414 34th Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3414 34th Ave W
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:29 AM

3414 34th Ave W

3414 34th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3414 34th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated adorable cottage for rent in Magnolia. Walking distance to Metropolitan Market and close to discovery park. Beautiful quiet neighborhood. Fenced yard perfect for kids or small pets. Easy street parking always available directly in front of unit. Cats or Dogs on a case by case basis with fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 34th Ave W have any available units?
3414 34th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 34th Ave W have?
Some of 3414 34th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 34th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3414 34th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 34th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 34th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3414 34th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3414 34th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3414 34th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 34th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 34th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3414 34th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3414 34th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3414 34th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 34th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 34th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Panorama Apartments
1100 University St
Seattle, WA 98101
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University