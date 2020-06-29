3414 34th Ave W

Newly renovated adorable cottage for rent in Magnolia. Walking distance to Metropolitan Market and close to discovery park. Beautiful quiet neighborhood. Fenced yard perfect for kids or small pets. Easy street parking always available directly in front of unit. Cats or Dogs on a case by case basis with fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
