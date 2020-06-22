3402 20th Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Bright, fresh, and inviting! Welcome home to this gorgeously remodeled home, complete with high-end finishes and designer touches.



From the minute you walk in the door, you’ll fall in love with the airy, open floor plan awash in natural light and year-round brightness. Freshly refinished hardwood floors gleam, perfectly setting off the soft, neutral color palette. The trendy, modern kitchen brings out your culinary genius, while keeping you in the center of it all. The fresh layout is perfect for entertaining!



After a round of golf at Jefferson Park and Golf Course (just a block away!), refresh and relax in style in your choice of TWO master suites! The main floor master suite features a stunning 5-piece spa-style, Jack and Jill bath, complete with dual vanity and custom tiled rain shower. A second master suite, located on the lower level, features patio access and a ¾ Jack and Jill bath with rain shower.



Two additional bedrooms and separate laundry area round out the lower level. One level up from the main living area, discover a fabulous loft-style space perfect for an at-home office, den, or studio bathed in natural light.



Located in North Beacon Hill, this charming home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and amenities. Nearby parks include Jefferson Park and Cheasty Greenspace. Minutes from freeway access for easy commutes north, south, and to Downtown Seattle.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1200 sf of fresh, easy living!

• Rare 2 Master Suites w/ Jack n' Jill spa-style bathrooms

• Brand new total remodel!

• Large windows and generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming refinished hardwood floors and designer ceramic tile throughout

• Spacious modern kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space

• Quartz counters and gorgeous glass tile backsplash

• Brand new stainless-steel appliances

• Convenient quartz breakfast bar

• Main floor master suite w/ access to spa-style 5-piece full bath w/ custom tiled rain shower/tub combo

• Lower level master suite w/access outdoor patio and ¾ designer bath w/ custom tiled walk-in rain shower

• 2 additional airy bedrooms on lower level

• Private office/den

• Unique top story studio loft – perfect for your work-at-home days!

• Separate laundry area on lower level w/ full size front-loading washer and dryer

• Off-street parking

• Transit Score = 70: Excellent transit options, and LINK light rail just a 10 min. walk

• Bike Score = 76: Very bikeable, some hills, good bike lanes



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.