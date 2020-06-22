All apartments in Seattle
3402 20th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3402 20th Avenue South

3402 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3402 20th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Bright, fresh, and inviting! Welcome home to this gorgeously remodeled home, complete with high-end finishes and designer touches.

From the minute you walk in the door, you’ll fall in love with the airy, open floor plan awash in natural light and year-round brightness. Freshly refinished hardwood floors gleam, perfectly setting off the soft, neutral color palette. The trendy, modern kitchen brings out your culinary genius, while keeping you in the center of it all. The fresh layout is perfect for entertaining!

After a round of golf at Jefferson Park and Golf Course (just a block away!), refresh and relax in style in your choice of TWO master suites! The main floor master suite features a stunning 5-piece spa-style, Jack and Jill bath, complete with dual vanity and custom tiled rain shower. A second master suite, located on the lower level, features patio access and a ¾ Jack and Jill bath with rain shower.

Two additional bedrooms and separate laundry area round out the lower level. One level up from the main living area, discover a fabulous loft-style space perfect for an at-home office, den, or studio bathed in natural light.

Located in North Beacon Hill, this charming home is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and amenities. Nearby parks include Jefferson Park and Cheasty Greenspace. Minutes from freeway access for easy commutes north, south, and to Downtown Seattle.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1200 sf of fresh, easy living!
• Rare 2 Master Suites w/ Jack n' Jill spa-style bathrooms
• Brand new total remodel!
• Large windows and generous recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming refinished hardwood floors and designer ceramic tile throughout
• Spacious modern kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space
• Quartz counters and gorgeous glass tile backsplash
• Brand new stainless-steel appliances
• Convenient quartz breakfast bar
• Main floor master suite w/ access to spa-style 5-piece full bath w/ custom tiled rain shower/tub combo
• Lower level master suite w/access outdoor patio and ¾ designer bath w/ custom tiled walk-in rain shower
• 2 additional airy bedrooms on lower level
• Private office/den
• Unique top story studio loft – perfect for your work-at-home days!
• Separate laundry area on lower level w/ full size front-loading washer and dryer
• Off-street parking
• Transit Score = 70: Excellent transit options, and LINK light rail just a 10 min. walk
• Bike Score = 76: Very bikeable, some hills, good bike lanes

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 20th Avenue South have any available units?
3402 20th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 20th Avenue South have?
Some of 3402 20th Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 20th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3402 20th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 20th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 20th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3402 20th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3402 20th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3402 20th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 20th Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 20th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3402 20th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3402 20th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3402 20th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 20th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 20th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
