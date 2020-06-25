Amenities

340 NE 94th St Available 06/01/19 Maple Leaf 3 Bedroom Gem - Upper Unit Available - Bright and spacious 1,340 sq.ft. the upper unit of home tucked away in between the two neighborhoods of Maple Leaf and Northgate. This fantastic home has many large windows with plenty of natural light, along with a spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house. Just minutes to both Aurora and I-5, this fantastic rental house won't stay on the market for long so book your tour today!

As you enter into the main level, you enter into the spacious living room which is adjoined to the dining room and completes the circle into the kitchen. The kitchen has pergo which brightens up the room completely! The dining room also has access to the deck--perfect for enjoying the Seattle sunshine in summer months!

Down the hallway, you have one bathroom, the master bedroom and two nicely sized bedrooms that face north. All the bedrooms have large closets and the master has a full bathroom--this spacious house won't stay on the market for long!

This charming home sits on a dead end street and offers a gas fireplace, gas stove, energy efficient gas furnace, double pane windows, and a mid-century/split level home layout.

Please note, the downstairs unit is occupied--no access between floors. The garage is split, as the downstairs tenant has one side of the garage and the new tenant will have other side of the garage. No access to the backyard.



Nearby Grocery Stores: QFC, Safeway, Whole Foods, Target.

Nearby Restaurants: Kona Kitchen, Cloud City Coffee, The Maple Bar, Snappy Dragon, Watershed Pub and Kitchen, Tengu Sushi, Kizuki Ramen, Five Guys Burgers and SO many more!

Nearby Schools: Olympic View Elementary, St. Catherine's School, Eckstein Middle School, Nathan Hale High School.

Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park.



Nearby Bus Lines: 26, 40, 41, 345, 346, 63.



-All utilities are tenant's responsibilities

-Landscaping included.

~1 small Pet (1-25lbs), case by case, negotiable with pet screening and monthly pet rent

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~This property is no smoking - no vaping - no e-cigarettes etc.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary. One month's rent is needed to secure the property.

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com

Under Rentals



