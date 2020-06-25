All apartments in Seattle
340 NE 94th St
340 NE 94th St

340 Northeast 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 Northeast 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
340 NE 94th St Available 06/01/19 Maple Leaf 3 Bedroom Gem - Upper Unit Available - Bright and spacious 1,340 sq.ft. the upper unit of home tucked away in between the two neighborhoods of Maple Leaf and Northgate. This fantastic home has many large windows with plenty of natural light, along with a spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house. Just minutes to both Aurora and I-5, this fantastic rental house won't stay on the market for long so book your tour today!
As you enter into the main level, you enter into the spacious living room which is adjoined to the dining room and completes the circle into the kitchen. The kitchen has pergo which brightens up the room completely! The dining room also has access to the deck--perfect for enjoying the Seattle sunshine in summer months!
Down the hallway, you have one bathroom, the master bedroom and two nicely sized bedrooms that face north. All the bedrooms have large closets and the master has a full bathroom--this spacious house won't stay on the market for long!
This charming home sits on a dead end street and offers a gas fireplace, gas stove, energy efficient gas furnace, double pane windows, and a mid-century/split level home layout.
Please note, the downstairs unit is occupied--no access between floors. The garage is split, as the downstairs tenant has one side of the garage and the new tenant will have other side of the garage. No access to the backyard.

Nearby Grocery Stores: QFC, Safeway, Whole Foods, Target.
Nearby Restaurants: Kona Kitchen, Cloud City Coffee, The Maple Bar, Snappy Dragon, Watershed Pub and Kitchen, Tengu Sushi, Kizuki Ramen, Five Guys Burgers and SO many more!
Nearby Schools: Olympic View Elementary, St. Catherine's School, Eckstein Middle School, Nathan Hale High School.
Nearby Parks: Licton Springs Park, Maple Leaf Reservoir Park.

Nearby Bus Lines: 26, 40, 41, 345, 346, 63.

-All utilities are tenant's responsibilities
-Landscaping included.
~1 small Pet (1-25lbs), case by case, negotiable with pet screening and monthly pet rent
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~This property is no smoking - no vaping - no e-cigarettes etc.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary. One month's rent is needed to secure the property.
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com
Under Rentals

(RLNE3508981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 NE 94th St have any available units?
340 NE 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 NE 94th St have?
Some of 340 NE 94th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 NE 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
340 NE 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 NE 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 NE 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 340 NE 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 340 NE 94th St offers parking.
Does 340 NE 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 NE 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 NE 94th St have a pool?
No, 340 NE 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 340 NE 94th St have accessible units?
No, 340 NE 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 340 NE 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 NE 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
