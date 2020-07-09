337 Northeast Thornton Place, Seattle, WA 98125 Maple Leaf
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom located on the 5th floor facing west with lots of natural sunlight! Please note that the floor plan is not exact, but similar. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have any available units?
337 Northeast Thornton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 337 Northeast Thornton Place currently offering any rent specials?
337 Northeast Thornton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Northeast Thornton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Northeast Thornton Place is pet friendly.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place offer parking?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not offer parking.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have a pool?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not have a pool.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have accessible units?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Northeast Thornton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Northeast Thornton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
