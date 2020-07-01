All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3315 Wetmore Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3315 Wetmore Ave S
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:43 PM

3315 Wetmore Ave S

3315 Wetmore Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3315 Wetmore Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3315-wetmore-ave-s?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com/

Available Now! Modern Mt. Baker Townhome! Modern stand-alone townhome with contemporary design. Open floor plan offers all stainless-steel appliances and radiant heated flooring. Living area looks onto a private outdoor area. Both bedrooms located upstairs along with full bathroom. Bathroom has heated floors as well. Full size washer/dryer provided. Off-street parking included. Townhome is conveniently located within blocks of the Mt. Baker Light Rail Station and major bus lines.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. Tenant is responsible for utilities and very low maintenance yard area. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have any available units?
3315 Wetmore Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3315 Wetmore Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Wetmore Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Wetmore Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Wetmore Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Wetmore Ave S offers parking.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Wetmore Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have a pool?
No, 3315 Wetmore Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3315 Wetmore Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Wetmore Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Wetmore Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Wetmore Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Skye At Belltown
500 Wall St
Seattle, WA 98121
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University