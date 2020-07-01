Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3315-wetmore-ave-s?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com/



Available Now! Modern Mt. Baker Townhome! Modern stand-alone townhome with contemporary design. Open floor plan offers all stainless-steel appliances and radiant heated flooring. Living area looks onto a private outdoor area. Both bedrooms located upstairs along with full bathroom. Bathroom has heated floors as well. Full size washer/dryer provided. Off-street parking included. Townhome is conveniently located within blocks of the Mt. Baker Light Rail Station and major bus lines.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12-18 month lease. Tenant is responsible for utilities and very low maintenance yard area. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.