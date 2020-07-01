Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3251 Fuhrman Ave E Available 04/01/20 Classic PNW Modern Home in Portage Bay - Find a peaceful place of calm in Portage Bay w/ this classic Pacific NW Modern designed & built by Seattle Architect Smith S. Nakata in 1970 as his permanent residence. The skylit 2-1/2 story vaulted Atrium pours natural light into an open floorplan w/ commanding views of Portage Bay & the UW thru the floor to ceiling windows. This special home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The kitchen is sleek and modern and filled with sun kissed light. Big, open living spaces. Home has a beautifully landscaped front yard and a one car garage with one off street parking space. Located conveniently to Eastlake, Fremont, Downtown and the UW. Easy freeway access and and a walkability score of 88. Pet(s) allowed on a case by case basis with an additional, refundable deposit.



*One year lease

*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care

*This is a no smoking residence

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying



(RLNE5655246)