Seattle, WA
3251 Fuhrman Ave E
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

3251 Fuhrman Ave E

3251 Fuhrman Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Fuhrman Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Portage Bay

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3251 Fuhrman Ave E Available 04/01/20 Classic PNW Modern Home in Portage Bay - Find a peaceful place of calm in Portage Bay w/ this classic Pacific NW Modern designed & built by Seattle Architect Smith S. Nakata in 1970 as his permanent residence. The skylit 2-1/2 story vaulted Atrium pours natural light into an open floorplan w/ commanding views of Portage Bay & the UW thru the floor to ceiling windows. This special home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The kitchen is sleek and modern and filled with sun kissed light. Big, open living spaces. Home has a beautifully landscaped front yard and a one car garage with one off street parking space. Located conveniently to Eastlake, Fremont, Downtown and the UW. Easy freeway access and and a walkability score of 88. Pet(s) allowed on a case by case basis with an additional, refundable deposit.

*One year lease
*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*Tenants responsible for all utilities & yard care
*This is a no smoking residence
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

(RLNE5655246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have any available units?
3251 Fuhrman Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3251 Fuhrman Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Fuhrman Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Fuhrman Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E offers parking.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have a pool?
No, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have accessible units?
No, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3251 Fuhrman Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3251 Fuhrman Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

