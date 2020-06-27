All apartments in Seattle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:05 AM

3234 33rd Avenue South

3234 33rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3234 33rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Classic Craftsman architecture shines in this timeless example of an age gone by. Period style hardware and millwork, custom built-ins, and soaring ceilings evoke historical charm while modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience.

Large windows and generous recessed/overhead lighting provide tons of natural light and year-round brightness. The airy, bright formal dining room and living area are perfect for entertaining and gathering friends and family. Whip up a feast in the spacious, well-equipped kitchen or enjoy a quiet breakfast in the cozy nook-style eating area. Got BBQ fever? A large sunny patio makes the perfect spot for outdoor grilling and sizzling summer parties.

With two large, bright bedrooms on the main level and an additional two modern bedrooms downstairs, there’s plenty of room for family or guests. A main level full bath, and lower level bath with walk-in shower provide private spaces for rejuvenation. There’s even a cozy sauna to melt away the cares of the day!

Great Mt Baker location close to schools, parks, playfields, shopping, dining, and amenities. Walking distance to Lake Washington, and Light Rail. Easy access to I5 and I90 for worry-free commuting.

FEATURES:

• 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 2200 sf of stylish living
• Air-conditioning!
• Classic period details and designer touches throughout
• Plenty of large windows for tons of natural light
• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods and custom tile floors
• Bright, airy formal dining room and living area w/ custom built-ins
• Spacious, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/ color-matched cabinetry
• Quartz counters and white subway tile back splash
• Stainless Steel appliances, including Gas Range
• Separate nook style eating area w/extra open-shelf storage
• 2 large, spacious bedrooms on main level, one with breezy ceiling fan
• Main level full bath w/ custom tiled tub/shower surround
• 2 additional bright bedrooms downstairs
• Lower level airy bath w/ custom tiled large walk-in shower
• Cozy Sauna for the ultimate in relaxation!
• Separate laundry room w/full size washer and dryer
• Tons of storage
• Large sunny patio for great outdoor grilling
• Raised garden beds
• Impeccably landscaped yard w/year-round maintenance included
• 2-Car off-street parking w/plenty of street parking available
• Walk Score = 84: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot
• Bike Score = 85: Very bikeable; it’s convenient to use a bike for most trips

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 33rd Avenue South have any available units?
3234 33rd Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 33rd Avenue South have?
Some of 3234 33rd Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 33rd Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3234 33rd Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 33rd Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 33rd Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3234 33rd Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3234 33rd Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3234 33rd Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 33rd Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 33rd Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3234 33rd Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3234 33rd Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3234 33rd Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 33rd Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 33rd Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
