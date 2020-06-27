3234 33rd Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Classic Craftsman architecture shines in this timeless example of an age gone by. Period style hardware and millwork, custom built-ins, and soaring ceilings evoke historical charm while modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience.



Large windows and generous recessed/overhead lighting provide tons of natural light and year-round brightness. The airy, bright formal dining room and living area are perfect for entertaining and gathering friends and family. Whip up a feast in the spacious, well-equipped kitchen or enjoy a quiet breakfast in the cozy nook-style eating area. Got BBQ fever? A large sunny patio makes the perfect spot for outdoor grilling and sizzling summer parties.



With two large, bright bedrooms on the main level and an additional two modern bedrooms downstairs, there’s plenty of room for family or guests. A main level full bath, and lower level bath with walk-in shower provide private spaces for rejuvenation. There’s even a cozy sauna to melt away the cares of the day!



Great Mt Baker location close to schools, parks, playfields, shopping, dining, and amenities. Walking distance to Lake Washington, and Light Rail. Easy access to I5 and I90 for worry-free commuting.



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 2200 sf of stylish living

• Air-conditioning!

• Classic period details and designer touches throughout

• Plenty of large windows for tons of natural light

• Recessed and overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwoods and custom tile floors

• Bright, airy formal dining room and living area w/ custom built-ins

• Spacious, well-appointed Chef’s kitchen w/ color-matched cabinetry

• Quartz counters and white subway tile back splash

• Stainless Steel appliances, including Gas Range

• Separate nook style eating area w/extra open-shelf storage

• 2 large, spacious bedrooms on main level, one with breezy ceiling fan

• Main level full bath w/ custom tiled tub/shower surround

• 2 additional bright bedrooms downstairs

• Lower level airy bath w/ custom tiled large walk-in shower

• Cozy Sauna for the ultimate in relaxation!

• Separate laundry room w/full size washer and dryer

• Tons of storage

• Large sunny patio for great outdoor grilling

• Raised garden beds

• Impeccably landscaped yard w/year-round maintenance included

• 2-Car off-street parking w/plenty of street parking available

• Walk Score = 84: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score = 85: Very bikeable; it’s convenient to use a bike for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.